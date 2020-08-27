Takoma Park woman facing attempted murder charges

Ward is facing multiple charges

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Takoma Park woman has been arrested and charged for attempted 1st-degree murder.

Takoma Park police say 26-year-old Jasmine Rashawn Ward, is facing attempted murder charges along with other offenses. On August 13th officers responded to the 8600 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stabbing that occurred a few blocks away in the 900 block of University Blvd. Officials say a male victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Through an investigation, Ward was developed as a suspect and taken into custody.

