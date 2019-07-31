Takoma Park rethinks movie screening selection process

This comes about a week after the city showed a movie that some thought was anti-Semitic and lacked facts.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Takoma Park Arts and Humanities Commission held a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss how it will choose the movies it shows going forward.

This comes about a week after the city showed a movie that some thought was anti-Semitic and lacked facts. Several citizens came to the meeting to share their thoughts.

Nancy Illman, a commissioner shared her thoughts about how she would like the city respond and change going forward. She says members of the community felt vilified by the film screening.

“It’s valuable for the city to use this building as a safe space, for an exchange of ideas, for a respectful dialogue where we can examine content that may or may not be hurtful to segments of the community, that may or may not be offensive to segments of the community and to look at that together. I think we can look at the sentiment of both sides of many controversies and I think it would be appropriate as a follow up,” said Nancy Illman, a commissioner.

She also said she believes the nature of the film series needs to change going forward.