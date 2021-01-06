SWVA Sens., Reps. confirm staff members are safe; calls for prayers and peace

Senator Mark Warner says he is staff. His spokesperson says his staffers are all safe as well.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’ve been checking in on how our local elected officials and their staffs are doing throughout the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Mark Warner tweeted at 3:15 p.m., saying, “Thanks for your concern — I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country, and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing.”

Thanks for your concern — I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country, and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2021

A spokesperson for Warner told WFXR News that she and the rest of the staff are fine and are hearing a lot of sirens.

Watching the protests outside the Capitol, I’m reminded of the oath I swore to support and defend the Constitution.



Today I will continue to uphold that oath. pic.twitter.com/FpnERBBmvs — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2021

A spokesperson for Senator Tim Kaine sent us a text at around 3:30 p.m., confirming that Kaine was safe.

She also told us over the phone that she and the rest of the staff were working from home on Wednesday and were all safe.

Kaine tweeted prayers for the safety of Capitol workers, the press, and everyone in Washington and called for the violence to end.

My staff and I are safe right now—following the instructions of Capitol Police and praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today. This violence must end now. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 6, 2021

WFXR News also reached out to our local congressmen.

A spokesperson for Congressman Ben Cline said around 4:30 p.m. that Cline and his staff were all safe.

Cline himself tweeted a condemnation of the rioters, saying, “While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted capitol police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”

While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) January 6, 2021

Similarly, Congressman Bob Good tweeted, “Every American has a precious constitutional right to protest. Violence is never the answer. I am calling on everyone, especially Virginians and #VA05 to please protest peacefully. We are thankful for capitol police who are courageously doing their jobs to keep everyone safe.”

Peaceful assembly, protesting & petitioning our government to express our grievances is fundamental to our constitutional republic. We are also a nation established on the rule of law and we must never resort to violence. 1/2 — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) January 6, 2021

Congressman Morgan Griffith said, “The Capitol is the place where Americans debate issues peacefully and according to our rules and constitution. It should not be subject to break-ins and violence. Its occupiers must leave and face justice, and the business of the people must continue.”

The Capitol is the place where Americans debate issues peacefully and according to our rules and Constitution. It should not be subject to break-ins and violence. Its occupiers must leave and face justice, and the business of the people must continue. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) January 6, 2021

Besides the tweet from Good, his spokesperson told us shortly after 6 p.m. that he and his staff are all safe. She sent along the following statement from Good:

“Every American has a constitutional right to peacefully protest. Violence, rioting, and law breaking is never the answer and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. I fully condemn the attacks today on our law enforcement and our Capitol Building. It is appalling to see anyone tarnish the Capitol building, which remains an embodiment of Constitutional debate and our republic’s rule of law. Thanks to the work of our brave police, we know that we will get back to the business of representative government. The men and women of law enforcement perform a difficult and often thankless job every day, as they risk their lives protecting us all.” U.S. Representative Bob Good (VA-05)

We have not yet received a response from Griffith’s team about his staffers’ safety.

Latest Stories