Swearengin stumps in eastern panhandle for West Virginia U.S. Senate seat

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — So just who is taking on West Virginia incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito?

Paula Jean Swearengin started the week campaigning in the Mountain State’s eastern panhandle, emphasizing that she is not taking any corporate PAC money and will fight to address the addiction epidemic, make health care a priority with Medicare for all and promote clean energy. And Swearengin proudly notes that her party’s nominee in all three of the state’s congressional districts is a woman.

“We have four women right now that are ready to bust the halls of Congress wide open,” says Swearengin, “and make sure that we have true representation.”

Swearengin was a Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate in an unsuccessful 2018 primary bid against incumbent Joe Manchin.