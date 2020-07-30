Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder, kidnapping case facing federal charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman who had been charged with the kidnapping and killing a 3-year-old Birmingham girl are now facing federal charges.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced that Patrick Devone Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim.

On Oct. 12, 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken during a party at the Tom Brown Village housing community in Birmingham. Ten days later, McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at an apartment in Center Point.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (Courtesy of family)

Not long after McKinney first went missing, Stallworth and Brown were identified as suspects in the case and arrested. They are currently facing kidnapping and murder charges in Jefferson County.

“The kidnapping of a child is one of a parent’s biggest fears,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lloyd C. Peeples said. “Despite their best efforts, federal, state, and local law enforcement were not able to bring the 3-year-old victim home to her family. However, we hope that today’s charges will be a step towards bringing justice for her and her family.”

If it is proven that McKinney’s death resulted from the kidnapping charges from the federal indictment, Stallworth and Brown could face a minimum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

