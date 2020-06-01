Suspected drowning in Great Falls area

Witnesses say a young man jumped off the rocks on the Virginia shoreline and never reappeared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spent several hours late Sunday night searching for a young adult man that is suspected of having drowned in the Great Falls area.

Around 5 p.m., responders arrived at the Potomac River South of the Great Falls area near Billy Goat Trail and Sandy Landing. Witnesses that watched the scene from the Billy Goat Trail side of the Potomac River claimed a young man jumped off the rocks on the Virginia shoreline and never reappeared. His friends said they attempted to help him but were unable to. Information Officer Pete Piringer says the case started out as a swimmer in distress, but has turned into a suspected drowning.

“We will continue for a little bit as long as we have daylight which is just for a short time frame and the plan is for the crews to come back out tomorrow,” said Piringer. “Again, this is a presumed drowning.”

The U.S. Park Police are conducting the investigation.