Suspect wanted in connection to malicious wounding in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) – Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for malicious wounding in Manassas.

60-year-old Allen Oliver Douglas is wanted for cutting a 37-year-old woman with a knife in a parking lot.

Police said the incident happened on December 7 when Douglas and the woman began to argue in a parking lot. The victim waved a knife, and the suspect then took hold of the knife, cutting the victim and stealing her phone. Douglas then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There is an arrest warrant out for Douglas. Police say if you see the suspect notify them immediately.

