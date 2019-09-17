Suspect wanted for stealing $6,500 worth of coins

Police say it was all caught on video

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for the suspect who burglarized a coin store in downtown silver spring last month.

Investigators have released this surveillance video showing the suspect breaking into the Bonanza Coins store on the 940 block of Wayne Avenue. Police say the suspect broke a display case and stole about $6,500 worth of coins. Witnesses say they saw the suspect leaving the area in an older model sedan, possibly a Toyota or Mazda.

“We released video surveillance of the suspect, we believe it’s pretty good video and he has a unique tattoo on the back of his neck,” said Rebecca Innocenti, Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information about this suspect or burglary is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6870.