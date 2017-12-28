Suspect shoots at car in road rage incident

Prince William County Police are investigating a road rage incident where a couple was shot at in their car on Christmas.

According to police, a man and woman were driving on Aden Road at around 6:30 p.m when they heard gunshots behind them.

They say a black sedan tried to pass their car in a no-passing area.

According to reports, the victims heard gunshots before the suspect vehicle drove off.

Police say a gunshot hole was located near the taillight of the victims’ car.

“We believe the vehicle is a four-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti, dark in color. We don’t really have any further information so we’re asking the public if they actually know anything or if they’ve seen a vehicle like that around that time frame driving recklessly, to give us a phone call,” says Officer Nathan Probus, spokesperson with Prince William County Police.

Police say this is an isolated incident.