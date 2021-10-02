Suspect in custody after Craven County deputy shot during welfare check

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said one deputy was shot and two others were OK after being “roughed up a little bit” during a welfare check Friday night.

The location of the incident was on Crooked Run Drive, just outside of James City. Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol were on the scene.

(Video from the scene in New Bern, Erin Jenkins and Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT)

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told members of the media late Friday that they were called for a welfare check on a man at the home earlier Friday. Three deputies approached the home and, Hughes said, the suspect began shooting at them.

One deputy was shot and was quickly flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Hughes said he believed the deputy’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The deputy, who was not named, was speaking with other Craven County Sheriff deputies afterward. Hughes said he was headed to the hospital Friday night to check on the deputy.

The other two deputies returned fire on the suspect, who was also not named. Hughes said both deputies were trapped in the suspect’s home for a brief period during the gunfire. The Craven County Sheriff’s Special Response Team moved in and eventually got the deputies out.

The suspect was taken into custody and sent to the hospital. He was shot multiple times but walked out of the home under his own power.

The scene was still being investigated late Friday and into early Saturday. No charges have been filed.