MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has charged Bobby Gene Shelly for his involvement in three bank robberies and a commercial robbery.
According to officials, Shelley committed four separate robberies between July 27- August 6 in Montgomery County. Officers obtained surveillance video from for separate locations where the suspect was pictured committing a robbery.
Officials say, Shelly was arrested by Metro Transit police officers at the Van Ness Metro Station in Washington, D.C. Shelly is currently being held at a facility in Washington, D.C., awaiting extradition to Montgomery County and Virginia.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- LIVE: Weather or Not with Derek and Scott
- Gov. Justice to award grants to West Virginia fairs and festivals
- Suspect charged for three bank robberies and commercial robbery in Montgomery County
- Report: American Airlines set to drop flights to as many as 30 smaller cities
- Newsfeed Now: A Texas teacher goes viral; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App