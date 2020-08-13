Suspect charged for three bank robberies and commercial robbery in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has charged Bobby Gene Shelly for his involvement in three bank robberies and a commercial robbery.

According to officials, Shelley committed four separate robberies between July 27- August 6 in Montgomery County. Officers obtained surveillance video from for separate locations where the suspect was pictured committing a robbery.

Officials say, Shelly was arrested by Metro Transit police officers at the Van Ness Metro Station in Washington, D.C. Shelly is currently being held at a facility in Washington, D.C., awaiting extradition to Montgomery County and Virginia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.