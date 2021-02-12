Suspect arrested on Shepherd University campus after cross-county pursuit

Corporal Casey Yonkers with the Shepherdstown Police Department says his deputies helped in the search for a fleeing suspect sought by law enforcement across county lines.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A fugitive on the run from law enforcement made his way to Shepherd University Thursday night.

A “rave” alert at the West Virginia college was issued as law enforcement tracked down their suspect.

30-year-old Desmond Davis was wanted in Berkeley County, by the Martinsburg Police Department and authorities in Frederick County, Maryland on multiple drug charges — possession with intent to distribute — for robbery and “failure to appear.” With the help of K-9 officers tracking his footprints, deputies found him hiding in the bleachers of the Shepherd University softball field. The campus was on lockdown at the time.

“I got the rave alert that there was a manhunt going on, and I was kind of surprised at that. I was like, whoa – a manhunt? That sounds kind of scary,” said student Melanie Fino.

Davis has a history of eluding authorities; he had abandoned his car after a police chase. Deputies say he was going as fast as 110 miles per hour.

“It was a little scary,” said Brianna Roche, also a student at Shepherd. “They said they had a homicide suspect and they were looking for him and not to go out and just stay inside, but it was fast. They got him within an hour or so it was actually like we really didn’t have to worry about it. We weren’t inside all night. I was able to take my dog out before I went to bed.”

Davis was not actually wanted on a homicide charge, but don’t mistake him for “model citizen.”

Corporal Casey Yonkers with the Shepherdstown police assisted Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies in the manhunt.

“The vehicle made a right-hand turn on McQuail Lane, which is a dead-end street just outside of town,” said Yonkers. “We waited for backup. They went in. They located the vehicle and there was nobody in the vehicle.”

That’s when the dogs were hot on Davis’s trail. He is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg.