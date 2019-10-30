Suspect arrested for burglarizing church; suspect damaged over $10,000 worth of property

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man has been arrested in connection with the October 2, Bulgary of Chevy Chase United Methodist Church.

Jose A. Obando-Segura

30-year-old, Jose A. Obando-Segura, of Rockville, has been charged with second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and theft.

Investigators also charged Obando-Segura, with another unrelated charge of a criminal warrant for committing the burglary.

Church employees say the damage Obando-Segura caused is approximately $10,400.