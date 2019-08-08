Surgeon celebrates 30 years of life-changing reconstruction procedures in tri-state

One patient said not only did he gain a surgeon, but he gained a friend.

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM)–The city of Hagerstown congratulated Dr. Aryeh Herrera for his 30th anniversary in the community, providing life-changing surgeries.

Dr. Herrera came to the community in 1989 and has treated thousands of residents in the tri-state area.

Dr. Herrera said that he never feels like he is working because he loves what he does.

“You really wake up every morning looking forward to doing what you do and for 30 years I’ve had that experience and I look forward to doing it for 30 more,” said Dr. Herrera.

These life-changing surgeries include toe-to-hand transfers for restoring lost thumbs, surgeries to restore the ability for cancer patients to swallow and eat, microvascular reconstruction of breasts lost to cancer, and vascularized bone reconstruction to restore limbs, faces, and jaw function.

“He said I had facial cancer and we had to get it and we had to get it now because it was going to my eye and to my brain. Basically what he done was laid my face half-open, removed the cancer and put my face back together,” said Dave Verdier.

Verdier has been a patient since 2008 and has undergone multiple operations. He said not only has he gained a surgeon, but also a friend.