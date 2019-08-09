Support group, Embrace Grace, provides support for single women with unplanned pregnancies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– At the Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene, community members are in their first semester of embrace grace, an outreach ministry for single women with an unplanned pregnancy.

The support group is designed to help and encourage young single women who are expecting.

The class takes place at the church Thursday evenings at 6:30 and is open to any pregnant woman who is unmarried.

Laura Davis, the coordinator of Embrace Grace at the Hagerstown Church of Nazarene, says the need in the community is here and they want these women to know they are not alone.

“Being a single mom is hard. Some of these girls have no support. Some of them have families, some of them do not have families. It’s hard to raise children when you have a partner, but when you don’t, it can be that much harder. So we want to encourage these women,” said Davis.

Any woman who wants to join the group can do so by going to the Embrace Grace website and locate a group near them.