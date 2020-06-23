Summit Point man charged with first-degree murder

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (WDVM) — After a two month delay due to covid-19, a Summit Point man has been charged with murder.

32-year-old Jeremy Newkirk is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 27-year-old John Wilson. Back on March 23rd, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Wood End Farm Lane Residence right before 4 a.m.

According to court documents, police were notified that the alleged shooting suspect, Newkirk, called 9-1-1- himself reporting he had shot someone and that he would be waiting on the house’s steps for the police. In the sheriff’s press release, their investigation reveals a woman was trying to leave the residence and called the victim, John Wilson, to come pick her up and that’s when they believe Newkirk allegedly shot Wilson when he arrived.

Newkirk remains at the Eastern Regional Jail without bond.