Summer of Peace event brings resources to marginalized communities

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM)–Cider Mills Apartments in Montgomery Village had dozens of people lining up, despite record temperature heat to raise awareness for public safety.

This event called Summer of Peace focuses on prevention rather than criminalizing young people who may be predisposed to joining gangs.

Latoya is a mother who lives in the neighborhood and volunteers her time to events such as these. “Whatever we can do to help somebody else, ” says Latoya, “Especially if it’s something we been through we don’t mind helping anybody else.”

She says her daughter, Tink Brown, once considered a youth in-danger, was bullied in school, but now smiles. “Who wants to be mean and all this stuff?” Brown asks. “This is what God created for everybody, like come on!”

The mother and daughter duo helped hand out pamphlets in booths and encouraged people to sign up for activities to keep them busy.

Luis Cardona, a youth outreach specialist says these ladies and others help make a difference.” It’s great…(that they do this) to provide information to young people what to do this summer that would be positive.”

He adds that the more people who come together means more violent issues in the area can be prevented. “These are issues that the community has brought up, gangs and such,” says Cardona.

“It’s helped people get off the streets,” comments Latoya, “or out of the gangs, helps to stop with the bullying.”

Cardona adds he looks forward to continuing working with police and community members alike to address public safety.