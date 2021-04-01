Substance use treatment center opens women’s facility in eastern panhandle

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, services for addiction treatment are taking a step forward.

The pandemic has posed challenges for those with substance use disorder. In Berkeley County, those needs are being addressed.

There hardly seems to be a community anywhere that is immune to the addiction crisis. Kevin Knowles is Development Director for the Mountaineer Recovery Center. During the pandemic, he says, the crisis intensified.

“There’s been a 200 percent increase in overdose during the pandemic compared to the year prior,” Knowles said.

The pandemic, with social distancing, has presented challenges in delivering treatment.

Max Harrison, Chief Operating Officer for Mountaineer Recovery Center, said, “Without being able to do that face-to-face contact with patients, it can cause a lot of problems and feelings of isolation, detachment.”

Harrison has had big plans for meeting the treatment needs of the eastern panhandle. He and Knowles are moving ahead with a residential treatment center for women, including expecting and new mothers.

“This gives them an opportunity now to bring with them a child under five,” said Knowles, “and also the child that they’re bearing to be able to learn about parenting skills, living skills.”

Until the pandemic, the Mountaineer Recovery Center was moving ahead aggressively with expansion plans to meet growing community needs. With vaccines and a much-hoped-for retreat of the coronavirus, the Center is getting those plans back on track.

Mountaineer Recovery Center is partnering with a nonprofit to provide additional recovery housing. The new residential center for women is expected to house more than thirty when it opens its doors later this year.