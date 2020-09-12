‘Stuff the Bus’ seeks donations to meet food need due to COVID-19

Stuff the Bus will have another event on September 26.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s Stuff the Bus event is seeking food donations.

Families are in more need now more than ever for food due to the COVID-19 crisis. The demand has increased greatly in many counties in Northern Virginia, and Stuff the Bus is aiming to make sure that no family goes hungry.

According to the Capital Area Food Bank Hunger Report 2020, a total of 72,460 people in Fairfax County are experiencing food insecurity.

“Security of knowing where your next meal is, that’s compounded by the COVID crisis,” said Steve Mutty, CEO of Volunteer Fairfax.

The event was held today at 21 locations throughout the county, and the next event will be held on September 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last Stuff the Bus event back in May collected a total of 33.6 tons of food to donate.

“Once we stuff one bus, we just keep stuffing,” said Mutty.

Due to COVID-19, donors must wear a face covering as they drop off their donations at the bus. Donations must be dropped off at the back of the bus.

For the full list of locations and instructions on how to donate, visit Stuff the Bus’ page here.