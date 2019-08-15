Stuff the Bus adds more buses, collection stops for school supplies donations

More than 200 volunteers lend a hand at the 11th annual Stuff the Bus school supplies collection

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — More than 200 volunteers in Frederick sorted through the thousands of donations for this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign.

On Wednesday, volunteers with the United Way of Frederick County collected an assortment of school supplies from over 450 bins around the area.

Officials say they’ve ramped up the efforts from last year’s trip with three additional buses for a total of 15.

The fleet of buses traveled on routes to 130 locations, and that’s 10 more stops than last year.

“Each year we’re growing more and more. Last year we helped provide supplies for 7,700 families, so this year we at least want to meet or exceed that goal. If we can help lift the burden of having to buy school supplies, we know we’re helping families out,” explained Shana Knight with the United Way of Frederick County.

Officials say the supplies will be distributed to students and families on Friday. Those supplies include backpacks, pencils and paper and more.