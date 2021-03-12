Study shows Americans are eager to travel after vaccine rollout

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s been one year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus that causes COVID-19 a pandemic, changing plans and lives for everyone worldwide.

Throughout the year, millions have had to cancel travel plans and stay home. Travel has not been an option for many due to the risks of exposure to the virus, but AAA says an increase of requests for trip information being made to AAA travel agents shows many are optimistic about traveling now that the vaccine is becoming more available.

“As the vaccine continues to roll out across the country, travel dreams are beginning to optimistically seem more realistic,” said John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs. “In fact, well over half, 60% of Americans, say they will be traveling for leisure in the next three months, according to a survey done less than a week ago.”

According to AAA, these are the main reasons to travel for people who have stayed at home for the past year and are ready to take a vacation:

Continually increasing numbers of administered vaccinations.

Increased level of comfort/safety by travelers.

Pent up demand, the need for a break from COVID and other stressors.

Travel deals: 45% say that travel discounts make them more likely to travel in next three months (Destination Analysts).

Where are people going? AAA travel agents found:

Top Destinations: Caribbean, Mexico, Florida as traveler seek fun and sun.

USA destinations: Rediscovering AMERICA continues to be a theme as it was last summer.

Great American Road Trip: The resurgence of road trips, where travelers can control their personal space and enjoy the adventures of the US is expected this year.

National Parks: Expected to be popular as they allow for family fun and social distancing.

As a reminder, face coverings are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

For more information, visit AAA.com/Travel.