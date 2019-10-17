Students robbed at gunpoint on school grounds

Officials placed the school under a "shelter-in-place" notice and secured the building.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Two Montgomery Blair High School students were robbed at gunpoint on school grounds Wednesday morning.

An email sent to Blair High School parents says after the students were robbed near the track, they ran inside and told administrators and the school resource officer.

Officials placed the school under a “shelter-in-place” notice and secured the building. The security measure lasted around an hour and didn’t interrupt classroom instruction.

ROBBERY AT SCHOOL: Here are the emails that Montgomery Blair HS parents received after an incident at the school today. Three suspects with BB guns were found at another school and apprehended. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/wg0AxA900j — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) October 16, 2019

Montgomery County Police were able to locate three suspects, who attend another MCPS high school. Police recovered three BB guns, one of which is believed to be the one shown during the robbery.

“If the intent is to cause fear, even though it’s a BB gun, it may be a non-functioning firearm, the fear would still be the same. So, under the law, it’s still considered an armed robbery,” said Officer Rick Goodale of Montgomery County Police.

No photos have been released of the suspects because they are juveniles and not yet been charged.