Students, adults rally for green policies in MCPS

At the center of their demands is a petition, one the group says has over 350 signatures online.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Students and local residents are rallying for MCPS and the Board of Education to take action when it comes to caring for our environment and halting climate change.

Friday evening, both MCPS students and local adults came out to the Carver Educational Services center in Rockville to send a message to the Board of Education about its impact on climate change.

11-year-old Rosie Clemans-Cope is part of MoCo Students for Climate, she set the tone for Friday’s message.

Clemans-Cope said, “In 11 years, we may not have a future.”

“We have a petition, some things that are on the petition include three excused absence days for civic action,” she said.

The petition also outlines a request for updated electric school buses, new green buildings and school instruction related to climate change.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich stood with the group and echoed the county’s commitment to working toward a greener future.

“We’re going to carve out a path forward, we’re gonna do what we need to do to meet these goals, it’s going to be hard,” Elrich said into a megaphone.

A member of the board was there to respond to criticism and demands from the group.

“We can’t do it overnight, we can be more strategic about what we are doing,” said board member Karla Silvestre.