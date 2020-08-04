Storm prep tips and reminders

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Many counties in Northern Virginia are expecting several inches of rain tonight and tomorrow, issuing flash flood warnings in the area.

When you prepare for the impact of a tropical storm or a hurricane what do you pay the most attention to? Some might make sure to charge their electronics while others might fill up the car with gas.

But there are things we can do to keep ourselves and others safe that we sometimes forget about.

“Clear their storm drains, clear their gutters, if they can, to make sure for the easy passage of water. We’re anticipating getting several inches of rain in a short period of time” said Lauren Opett, director of external affairs for VDEM.

Today the Virginia Department of Transportation was out clearing drains in preparation for Isaias. I spoke to Ellen Kamilakis at VDOT who informed residents earlier about the importance of clearing drains on their property. She said, “Clear drainage areas on your property. Anything that normally floods, will flood again.”

It’s also good to be prepared for power outages.

“Anytime we look at a storm with these types of impacts, we start to think power outages, if you’re on life sustaining equipment that you need electricity, making sure you have a plan to address that or who you’re going to communicate with” said Opett.

In situations where you might need to evacuate your home, make sure to put items in an emergency kit that aren’t the first to come to mind.

“This year if you need to evacuate or go somewhere, we’re encouraging people to have two masks per person as well as personal sanitizer supplies” Opett stated.

Creating a small supply kit that includes a mask, hand wipes, and gloves will be useful to have on hand.