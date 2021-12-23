Sterling DryHome Roofing gifts new roof to family in need

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Sterling’s DryHome Roofing provided a local family with a brand-new roof for the holiday season.

The company holds a “Free roof for the holidays” program every year, and leaders say this year was special because the roof is going to a family in need.

The Moorhouse family is the lucky family that received the new roof. Chris Moorhouse, who has struggled with cancer, was nominated by his wife for the 19th annual event.

Allison Moorhouse wrote a letter to the company nominating her husband, which led to the selection.

“Our owner has an uncle who had issues with leukemia, and he lobbied our group pretty hard to do the roof for this family and trying to go through something like that puts quite a stress on the people, and we were glad that we were able to give them this roof and take that stress off their plate and they can enjoy the holidays,” said Jim Miller, Sales Manager, DryHome Roofing.

The Sterling-based DryHome accepts nominations from customers and the community to select a Northern Virginia individual, family, or nonprofit in need.

For more information on DryHome and its holiday program visit, www.dryhome.com