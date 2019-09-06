Stephens City Fire and Rescue to help mitigate hurricane damage

STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDVM) — As Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the East Coast, first responders in Virginia have been tasked with attending coastal communities

Keith Faulconer is a safety officer with the Stephens City Fire & Rescue, and he says his company has been requisitioned to help out at the city of Hampton for three days.

The fire company is bringing two boats, a technical rescue unit, the chief’s vehicle, and a utility vehicle. And if need be, they are ready to conduct water rescue tactics.

“Where the water is moving really fast, someone may try to drive through the water, and we need to go get them out of the cars, or going to a house, picking up people who’ve decided to stay rather than evacuate,” said Faulconer.

While Faulconer and the rest of Stephens City Fire & Rescue are prepared for the worst, the expected damage is dependent on the path of the hurricane.

“If it comes inland, it could be significant,” said Faulconer. “If it goes outward toward the ocean, then it’s going to be a lot less, obviously.”