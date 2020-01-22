Stepdaughter found guilty in stepmother’s murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)– A Greencastle woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in the murder of her stepmother.

29-year-old Tosha Daley pled guilty to third-degree murder and robbery in the death of her stepmother Jamie Ruth Daley after paying a man $30,000 to kill her.

According to court documents, Tosha was accused of paying 23-year-old Nicholas Shinn $30,000 to stab her stepmother to death back in December 2017. Shinn was charged with first-degree murder back in October 2019 and is serving a life sentence. Tosha faces 20-to-40 years for murder and an additional maximum of 20 years for robbery. Tosha will also pay $10,000 in restitution and is to have no contact with Jamie Daley’s family members.