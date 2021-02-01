West Virginia loses more than $25 million in state-managed loan program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — An audit recently revealed that the state of West Virginia lost more than $25 million in a business loan program managed by the state economic development authority.

The loans were made nearly 20 years ago during the administration of former Governor Bob Wise and former State Treasurer John Purdue. Incoming State Treasurer Riley Moore said he is putting new safeguards in place to secure any such loans.

Moore, who was elected in November, is insisting the legislature require quarterly reporting on the status of the loans, that such loans meet certain certification requirements, and that the state treasurer has oversight over loan expenditures. These controls, says Moore, should have been locked into the program from the start. Going forward, he insists, the state will be vigilant about any such loans.