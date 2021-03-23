State highways department addressing West Virginia Route 9 congestion

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Traffic congestion on West Virginia Route 9 has become an increasing concern as the state’s eastern panhandle continues to grow.

The state highways department has finally commissioned a study to find ways to improve the traffic flow. It is particularly a problem in Hedgesville, where trucks hauling their loads to the landfill are a major inconvenience to motorists.

Former Delegate Larry D. Kump is encouraging residents to send a public comment to the Highways Department favoring a northern route bypassing Hedgesville.

“Route 9 has been an issue in the eastern panhandle for over 20 years,” said Kump. “It’s grossly overcrowded particularly when it goes through the Hedgesville area. Not only is it overcrowded, it’s gotten very dangerous.”

Route 9 extends from Keyser in Mineral County all the way east to Jefferson County. But the stretch east of Berkeley Springs in Morgan County is where traffic is especially congested. The deadline for public comment to the Highways Department is April 5.