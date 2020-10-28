State Fire Marshal recommends changing alarm batteries when dialing clocks back

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As part of the “Change your Clock – Change your Batteries” initiative, Geraci urges Maryland to change alarm batteries when they turning back clocks at the end of daylight saving time, November 3.

Working fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors reportedly double the chance of survival in fire and carbon monoxide emergencies – that is why it is so important to maintain them, according to State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.

“Please take the little time required to help ensure the safety of your family and friends by maintaining these early warning life-saving devices,” Geraci said. “Changing the battery in your smoke alarms and CO detectors, along with developing and practicing a home escape plan, are two of the best ways to protect your loved ones and yourself from fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The Fire Marshal also reminds Marylanders of a July 2013 law that requires expired (over 10-year-old) smoke alarms to be replaced with new sealed lithium battery smoke alarms. These newer alarms do not require battery changes in their 10-year lifespan and feature hush buttons – buttons that temporarily disable the alarm for mild smoke conditions such as cooking smoke.