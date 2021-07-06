Star Theater, a Berkeley Springs landmark, ready for a revival

The iconic Star Theatre in Berkeley Spring, W. Va. has a new owner and is ready to reestablish itself in the charming eastern panhandle, West Virginia town.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Star Theater is a Berkeley Springs landmark, and its rich history has gone through quite a transition.

The theater is 93 years old. Originally built as a garage, it has been a working theater since 1928. The late Jeanne Mozier and her husband owned it for many years before they sold it to the Fourney family. Because of bad timing, Trey Johanson and her husband stepped in.

“So they took over the Star and thought it would be a beautiful place to raise their children in and then Cornaland hit,” Johanson said.

John Coventry is a lighting designer who moved from the Washington, D.C. suburbs to enjoy Berkeley Springs’ small-town vibe. The new owners, he said, are making the Star Theatre a center for the community.

“It’s important for not only coming to the movies, but it’s great that now that they have performances here and speakers it really provides — it’s a great forum for people in the town to come,” Coventry said.

Rick Watson is active in the local arts community. The Star Theatre is a special treasure for Berkeley Springs, he says.

“What I like about the Star Theatre is its historic look and feel. You walk in and you’re just stepping back in time,” Watson said.

Watson sees potential for the Star to generate something of local film production industry.

“The future of movies is changing, and so I’m imagining there will be live performances. We’d love to collaborate with our community,” Trey Johanson, the outlook for the Star, said.

Next month, the Star Theatre is hosting “Comedy for a Cause,” a fundraiser for Morgan County community programs.