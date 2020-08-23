Spreading happiness with “Just A Kind Note”

(WDVM) — Someone once said, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. One woman and her team are on a mission to spread happiness with a simple note.

Theresa Harrison has been writing what she describes as “kind” notes for over 20 years. Harrison was impacted by a woman at her church who said the church house was the only place she had someone to talk to. As a cancer survivor, Harrison knows all too well how impact, receiving a simple note can be. The notes she received when she was sick, were monumental in sustaining her faith journey. Once in remission, Harrison knew what she needed to do.

“It helps me to realize that you can impact someone’s life with just words,” said “Kind Writer” Tamyka Waters. “Just words of encouragement. Not gifts, not gift cards, just words. At a time like this during a pandemic, you really can’t use that gift card, but words are something that sticks to you. Words are something that you can’t forget.”

Research shows that 28% of the U.S population, 65 and older, suffer from loneliness. Just a Kind Note was birthed with the sole mission of minimizing loneliness, isolation, depression, by using handwritten letters to uplift and encourage others.

Anyone, anywhere, any age can participate. All you need is a pen and paper because the notes must be written by hand. It’s a priceless initiative that Harrison says is needed in the world today.

“I am grateful that this provides reassurance that people actually want to help each other,” said founder, Theresa Harrison. “A lot of times they just don’t know what to do or how they can help. This is such a simple initiative, it’s clear to understand, it’s not costly, and I am overwhelmed with gratefulness.”

The organization will send kind notes to:

The lonely and depressed

College students and youth

The elderly and the sick

First responders and frontline professionals

Small businesses

To date, the organization has sent out more than 3000 letters. They have a goal to send 20,020 notes by the end of the year.