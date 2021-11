In this week’s Washington Huddle, Bruce Rader was joined by a very special guest, sports agent, Leigh Steinberg.

The two discussed the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers recent positive COVID test.

They also talked about the future of one of Steinberg’s clients, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Does Steinberg think Heinicke has a future with Washington? Watch this segment from the latest episode of the Washington Huddle.