Southern part of Berkeley County schools placed on lockdown

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Some Southern part of Berkeley County schools are currently on lockdown.

According to the Director of the Department of Communications for Berkeley County Schools, Eliane Bobo, she said the lockdown is a part of a “precaution.”

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department requested that all students of schools in the southern part of Berkeley County be kept inside the school buildings following a robbery in the Inwood area. Parents are being notified of this action being taken by our schools. ”

This story is developing.