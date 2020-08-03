Southeast DC man arrested after weekend shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 23-year-old man from Southeast, DC was arrested for shooting three men in DC over the weekend.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department say Andre Smith shot three men around 7:22 pm Saturday, May 9, on the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast DC.
The three victims were brought to local hospitals. All are expected to recover from injuries.
Smith was charged on Monday with Assault with Intent to Kill and is currently under Maryland Probation for a previous charge of Illegal Possession of a Firearm.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Lend a Hand charity art auction moves forward with modifications amid pandemic
- City governments call for $300 billion from Congress
- Heavy rains and high winds moving in overnight into early Tuesday
- Report finds “wide disparities” in Montgomery County arrests, traffic stops
- Lawmakers at a standstill over COVID-19 relief: ‘We’re not close to an agreement yet’
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App