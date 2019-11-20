South Dakota launches “Meth. I’m on it.” campaign

Gov. Kristi Noem, (R)-South Dakota, said, "South Dakota's meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate."

(CNN Newsource) — South Dakota’s new campaign to fight drug addiction is raising some eyebrows.

The ad is appearing on billboard, televisions, radio, and magazines — but its slogan has some questioning the message.

“Meth. I’m on it.”

Lori Gill, Sec. of South Dakota Dept. of Social Services said, “A mission of the campaign is to get everyone in the state on board to recognize the signs of addiction and should know that we have treatment resources available.”

“There will be a variety of different media sources, such as TV, radio ads, billboards. So there will be a comprehensive campaign,” she added.

The campaign slogan is getting attention already on meth.

But not all of it is positive.

“We knew that going out, we’d have to get something out there that captured the attention of South Dakota. We have to cut through the clutter of advertising and social media messages to get people to stop and think about this important issue,” Gill said.

Gill said this slogan was created to capture people’s attention while we were looking for was a unique way to show that we are responsible as a community to help combat the issue.

She thinks the campaign has been very effective so far.

“It’s going to raise the awareness of folks and get people talking. And I think it’s already doing that.”

Ultimately, Social Services wants to help people who are using the drug get off it.

“That’s one thing that we’re going to be expecting, is that a lot of folks are going to be coming forward saying, how can I work on this issue? What can I do to make a difference? And we’re going to be leading people to those ways to pull together and make a difference,” Gill said.

During the first eight months of this year — officials say there were more than 2,000 meth-related arrests across South Dakota.