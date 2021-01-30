South Africa COVID-19 variant found in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The South Africa variant of the COVID-19 virus (B.1.351), believed to more transmissible than other strains, has been detected in Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan says the Maryland Department of Health confirmed the new variant along with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a press release, the variant “has not been shown to cause more serve illness or increased risk of death” when compared to other variants.

“State health officials are closely monitoring the B.1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the state,” said Governor Hogan in a statement released Saturday. “We strongly encourage Marylanders to practice extra caution to limit the additional risk of transmission associated with this variant. Please continue to practice standard public health and safety measures, including mask-wearing, regular hand washing, and physical distancing.”

The variant was found in an adult living in the Baltimore metro area. In the press release, the person did not travel internationally. Contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure that potential contacts are identified, quarantined, and tested.

The variant was initially detected in South Africa. It was first identified in the United States on January 28 through two cases in South Carolina.

The CDC tracks case counts of different virus strains identified in the United States on its website.

COVID-19 information and resources are available at covidLINK.maryland.gov. COVID-19 data are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.