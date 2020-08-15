SOUL Street sets up shop for local Black-owned businesses

Members of SOUL street say they want to continue the market into the future, featuring different shops and businesses each time

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – An outdoor market was held in Frederick Saturday, encouraging residents to support Black owned and allied businesses within the community.

Sustaing Our Unique Legacy (SOUL) held their market at the YMCA in downtown Frederick, hosting over a dozen business owners showcasing food, clothes, music and more.

“It’s been like an amazing experience,” SOUL Street member Alexandra Gushard-Edwards said. “Great vibes, great energy, and I just see it going so much further.”

SOUL Street’s mission is to offer a space for people to support local Black-owned and allied businesses from all over the DMV area.

“That’s how we create generational wealth, that’s how we end poverty, that’s how we create equity and so that’s why we came about,” SOUL Street member Catherine dorsey said. “Because we wanted to have a space where people can understand and see that we are here, we are growing, we provide a service, and please support us.”

The market received positive feedback and the team is already discussing plans for their next event in the coming weeks.