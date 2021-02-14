Some Northern VA counties offering free tax preparation

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It’s officially tax season, which may leave many confused on how to go about filing taxes, or what documents you may need.

If you’re a northern Virginia resident who has yet to file, your county may provide free assistance. The City of Alexandria announced that they will be offering free tax preparation for qualifying residents.

Taxpayers are eligible if their income is below $35,000 for individuals or $55,000 for families. Volunteers from Community Tax Aid are assisting in the filing.

Other counties, such as Arlington, also offer tax preparation at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

Residents who choose to utilize these services have a few items they need to bring:

• A social security or taxpayer id card for each family member

• Photo ID

• W-2 forms or other tax documents

• Receipts or records for expenses;

• If possible, a copy of last year’s tax return