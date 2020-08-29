Some employers may be exempt from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — New guidelines from the Department of Labor have outlined what’s included in the new Families First Coronavirus Response Act, but some employees may be exempt.

The new Act requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded medical leave for illness related to COVID-19.

The Act protects working parents who are forced to stay home with a child who has COVID-19 or if the employee is experiencing COVID symptoms and is awaiting a test.

Charley Moore, Founder & CEO of Rocket Lawyer, told WDVM that there are actions you can take to protect yourself if you believe your employer is exempt.

“If you think that you work for an employer that is exempt, the best thing to do is just to ask the company, read and make sure you understand what’s in the employee handbook,” said Moore. “Read what’s in the posted or distributed policies, and then if you still don’t understand it, talk to an expert,” he continued.

The provisions will be provided until December 31. You can view the full list of eligibility requirements here.