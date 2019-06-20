Social activists rally for Juneteenth celebration

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM)– Juneteenth is a holiday that is celebrated every year on June 19th, it is considered by many as Freedom Day, which marks the abolition of slavery on this day in 1865.

Dozens gathered to celebrate the day of liberation in Vienna, Virginia. Local activist groups such as Stand Up for Racial Justice and La Colectiva got together to bring light and awareness to the holiday, as well as to continue the fight towards other injustices going on in the country. Officials say the main goal of the rally is to show that the fight against oppression is never finished.

“We can all be involved in this movement, ultimately working towards liberation for everybody to live their best lives and this truth-telling is important, so while we are doing this as at the metro station, because as people are leaving their work to go home, we want them to have an opportunity to recognize Juneteenth,” said Whitney Parnell, event organizer.

One of the main themes of the rally was to show solidarity with indigenous, black, and brown people.