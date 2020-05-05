Smithsburg Photographer creating “Porch Pictures” for 2020 Graduates

Smithsburg, Md. (WDVM) — Snapping photos one at a time, Smithsburg Photographer Gina McCracken is hoping to honor the class of 2020 with free graduation photos.

“I did reach out to the Maryland State Police asking to have permission and if I could legally do this,” said McCracken. “They said as long as I wasn’t charging, I’m following the social distance rule and not having anyone in my studio, I can do this for free.”

Without throwing caps in the air, most seniors photographed on Monday said they understand why graduation ceremonies are cancelled, but still want to celebrate their achievements.

“In the beginning of the year I worked hard, I was taking two english classes just to graduate early and I didn’t get that experience,” said Smithsburg High School Graduate Laci Wolfe. “But I’m thankful for great people out in the world to take our pictures.”

“Being able to take these pictures is almost like my graduation and everything I missed out on is right here.” said Smithsburg High School Graduate Taylor Golden.

Other seniors are looking forward to their future, but say missing out on their high school ceremonies are causing a strain on other family members too.

“I think of my mom and dad, my mom especially is upset that I won’t be able to go on the stage and stuff and take pictures.” said Smithsburg High School Graduate Joshua Vieira.

“Even though we’re not having prom and graduation, it still upsets my parents that they don’t get to take the pictures, or walk across the stage,” said Smithsburg High School Graduate D.J. Allen. “But I’m looking forward to the next big picture of my life which will be the military and working.”

Most importantly, McCracken’s photos will allow families to make memories and make the most out of celebrating the class of 20-20.

“It’s just about the class of 2020,” said McCracken. “They can’t be at school, they can’t walk across the stage so if I can bring a little smile to them, I’ll be happy.”

If you’d like to have free graduation photos taken of your 2020 graduate, visit Simply Beautiful Photography on Facebook.