Smithsburg man sentenced to life for murdering family members

In September, Warner's girlfriend at the time, 22-year-old Destiny Oyler, was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the same murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Smithsburg, Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for taking the lives of his grandmother and uncle, a judge ruled on Friday.

Darren Warner, 25, was sentenced to serve two, con-current life-sentences for the murders of Evelyn and Jack Rowland. The two were found dead inside their home along Shepherdstown pike in May of 2018.

According to investigators, Evelyn Rowland was hit in the head multiple times; Jack Rowland was struck several times before being shot in the face.

In September, Warner’s girlfriend at the time, 22-year-old Destiny Oyler, was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the same murder.