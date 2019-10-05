Smithsburg councilman steps down as vice president of the council

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Smithsburg councilman Donnie Souders stepped down as Vice President this week but is still on the council.

The Smithsburg Council recently adopted a charter resolution, which stated the vice president would assume the role of mayor if something were to happen to the mayor. The previous charter only stated the vice president would assume the role of mayor in the mayor’s absence during a meeting. Souders says once the change was made, it was appropriate for him to step down simply because he had no desire to be the mayor.

“The mayor and I had a conversation about it. I had no desire to be mayor. If for some reason, he had to resign within the next nine months, it wasn’t a position I wanted to take, so we’d figure we go and make this charter change,” said Souders.

Richard Hetherington was approved by the council to be the next vice president.