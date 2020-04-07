Smithsburg Carnival canceled, 1st time in 40 years

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– For the first time in 40 years, the Smithsburg Carnival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Carnival brings in thousands of tri-state area residents and for the last four decades, the carnival has become a staple icon in the area.

But now, residents voiced their concerns on social media to keep the fire company afloat in funds, since 100% of the carnival’s proceeds went right back into the fire company.

“When the only thing you can get out and do is walk the parks, it’s really tough, so anything we can do to help,” said Smithsburg Town Councilman Donnie Souders. “The biggest thing with the fire company is just to stress if residents can donate any amount of money back to the fire company, that’s what’s needed at this time.”

The volunteer fire company has postponed all future events for the time being.