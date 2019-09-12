Small plane crashes into car on Route 50, four people treated at the scene

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A small plane crashed into at least one car on Route 50 Thursday morning around 11:20, Maryland State Police said.

Police responded to eastbound Route 50 at Church Road and partially closed both east and westbound directions. Four people were treated at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crew members.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the plane was attempting to take off from nearby Freeway Airport at the time of the crash. The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The people were identified by MSP as follows: The pilot is Julius Tolson, Jr., 58, of Laurel. The plane’s passenger is Michael Garrah, 57, of Columbia. The driver of the car is Ryan McClain, 29, of Washington D.C., and his passenger is Eric Diprospero, 31, of Baltimore.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash.