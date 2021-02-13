Six Flags America vaccination site closes early, reschedules remaining appointments

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One of Maryland’s mass vaccination sites has closed early due to inclement weather.

Mass vaccinations at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County began earlier this month but the site has closed due to the weather in the area.

It is unknown how many appointments had to be rescheduled but affected patients will automatically be rescheduled to March 2nd at the same time.

Patients do not need to take any action to reschedule their appointments.