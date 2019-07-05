Sinkhole swallows parked car, cause undetermined

DALE CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Princedale Road in Dale City remains closed after a sinkhole split the road and swallowed a parked car Thursday evening.
The sinkhole is reportedly near a power line easement. The Prince William County Police Department tells WDVM there were no injuries reported
and the exact cause of the sinkhole has yet to be determined.
Fire and rescue and the police department are warning residents to stay away as the area is still unstable.
