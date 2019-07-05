Sinkhole swallows parked car, cause undetermined

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD FRIDAY! HERE WE GO AGAIN! MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE IN THE FORECAST TODAY AS OUR STAGNANT PATTERN PERSISTS. AFTER THE SUN SETS, THE RAINS WILL DWINDLE AS WELL AS THE STORMS. IN PLACES WHERE IT RAINS, SOME PATCHY FOG IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP AND LINGER INTO SATURDAY MORNING. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL PRIMARILY BE IN THE 70S.

THIS WEEKEND, A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY SAG THROUGH THE AREA AND PUSH INTO SOUTHERN VIRGINIA. MORE OF THE SAME IN TERMS OF HEAT, HUMIDITY, AND SCATTERED STORMS, WILL BE SEEN BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, WITH A GRADUAL CHANCE IN OUR WEATHER BY SUNDAY EVENING. AS THE FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE REGION LATE ON SUNDAY, DEW POINTS WILL SLOWLY LOWER AS HIGH PRESSURE ATTEMPTS TO MAKE ITS MOVE DURING THIS TIME. SOME SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS ARE STILL POSSIBLE INTO NEXT MONDAY, BUT A MAINLY DRY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ARE AT LEAST POSSIBLE. THIS BREAK ALSO DOESN’T LAST, AS SOUTHERLY FLOW RESETS AHEAD OF A NEW COLD FRONT AND SETS THE STAGE FOR MORE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BY THEN.