Sinkhole swallows parked car, cause undetermined

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALE CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Princedale Road in Dale City remains closed after a sinkhole split the road and swallowed a parked car Thursday evening.

The sinkhole is reportedly near a power line easement. The Prince William County Police Department tells WDVM there were no injuries reported
and the exact cause of the sinkhole has yet to be determined.

Fire and rescue and the police department are warning residents to stay away as the area is still unstable.

Rebecca Burnett/WDVM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.