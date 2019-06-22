Silver Spring man charged with first-degree rape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Montgomery County police report a Silver Spring man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

21-year-old Yannick Ihougan was charged with First-Degree rape.

The victim alleges she and the suspect were in a relationship years ago and during that time they had consensual sex of which she claims Ihougan took videos and pictures that she wasn’t aware of.

Police say he allegedly used those images and videos to blackmail her to engage in sexual activity with him. In December of 2017, Ihougan allegedly lured the victim into a Germantown home with the blackmail and allegedly raped her.