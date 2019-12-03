Silver Spring man arrested for animal cruelty: 100 Chickens seized from home

News

Case is still under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– A silver spring man was arrested Monday after officers seized over 100 chickens from his home.

Raymond Romig

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery county police seized 100 chickens from a property on Bell Road in Burtonsville after a routine pet licensing call. 59-year-old Raymond Romig is charged with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered roosters who had their combs and wattles removed, which can be a suspected practice in cockfighting.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories