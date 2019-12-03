Silver Spring man arrested for animal cruelty: 100 Chickens seized from home

Case is still under investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– A silver spring man was arrested Monday after officers seized over 100 chickens from his home.

Raymond Romig

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery county police seized 100 chickens from a property on Bell Road in Burtonsville after a routine pet licensing call. 59-year-old Raymond Romig is charged with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered roosters who had their combs and wattles removed, which can be a suspected practice in cockfighting.

The case is still under investigation.